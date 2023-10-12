Pet Connection: Meet Sneakers

Sneakers is a hoot. The talkative African Grey Parrot joined Pet Connection this week from C.A.A.R.E. in West Fargo.

She’s 34-years-old. Birds like her can live to 80, so she’d be a friend for life.

Sneakers needs a nice, quiet home. She deals with feather plucking due to stress. She’d do best in a home with no dogs, cats or small children.

Sneakers is partial to women, but she does seem to tolerate men.

She’s a lot of fun, and needs at least 3 hours a day of activity out of her cage. She loves talking and showing off her feathers.

If Sneakers is the girl for you, click here to learn more about her.