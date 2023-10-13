48th Annual ValleyCon is back!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking for an escape from reality for a weekend ValleyCon has something for you.

ValleyCon is excited to be back for its 48th year with some new elements to show off.

“So it’s just one of those things you need a release valve once in a while we think of it as Mardi Gras and Halloween at the same time,” says ValleyCon’s Chairman Tony Tilton.

If you’re heading out to ValleyCon this year you can expect live people you can talk to, learn from, and take photos with – there’s a huge vendor and exhibitors room which will include presentations, panels, events, demonstrations, and event game tournaments.

ValleyCon is a non-profit event with its main beneficiary being the Children’s Hospital at Sanford, there are also other charities on their list including the Honor Flight.

“We just strongly believe in having the non-profit aspect of it. We’re doing this for fun but we also like to have a little bit of a cause to help with,” says Tilton.

This year features people like Highlander star Adrian Paul with an intensive workshop and World-renowned voice actor Billy West who played parts such as multiple characters in Futurama, Bugs Bunny, and even the old show Doug.

“We also have artists like comic book artists from several different places like DC and Marvel, Dave Wheel and John Bivins, but we also have top batman author Sean Murphy coming here,” says Tilton.

Tickets range from daytime passes to all-day passes to even all-weekend passes.