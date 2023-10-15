Send-Off Ceremony Held For N.D. National Guard Unit Headed to Southern Border

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Around 125 members of North Dakota National Guards 817th Engineer Company are headed south.

A send-off ceremony was held in Jamestown as the soldiers deploy for a year-long mission to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border with Mexico.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot asked states to send available resources to help combat illegal activity at the border.

The Jamestown based company is the third North Dakota unit to deploy to the southern border in the last several years.