Unexpected Bonds Found During Latest Honor Flight Trip to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — The Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota packs a lot into its all-too-brief time in our nation’s capital.

Some of what it reveals isn’t on the itinerary, though.

KVRR’s Emily Welker and photographer Emily Harmon uncovered the unexpected bonds the trip reveals.

Honor flights are known for togetherness. But not necessarily this kind.

But they’ve never had Linda and Fred Clark of Fargo before.

Well we’ll be together 100 years in 2068. And I can’t imagine being anywhere without her.

They met in the army when his friend ditched him for Linda’s friend

He was by the side if the road and needed a ride and that’s how we met.

They’re here to see the constitution… one of the few adventures they haven’t shared.

Including balancing two military careers and six kids.

It just worked. Fred’s that kind of person. Anytime I needed him, he was there.

The all volunteer army of 1973 was meant to open a lot of doors, especially for women and families.

But some vets say it wasn’t easier at first.

You didn’t have women officers. Lot of women went through hell. Had to do sexual things to get promoted. That didn’t happen in the women’s army.

Master Sergeant Judy Sateren of McVille, North Dakota says in spite that…. she has come back time and time again in her 35-year career.

It’s a family. I always figured if I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t ask my soldiers to do it.

When you look at the documents in there, you can see it’s all very tiny. Except for the word: WE. We the people. We say. And it makes you think of that moment when those founders, arguing in a room in Philly in July, finally came to an agreement. The moment I becomes we. Whether that’s in a marriage. Or in service. Or in a country.

At Arlington, the honor flight group is quiet… reflecting on the generations past.

And although it beaks up and heads for the airport in 24 hours…

We’re gonna keep in touch. Cause she wants one of my pins.

The lasting bonds will go with them all the way home.

Both women vets joined the army within a couple years of each other in the late 60s.

