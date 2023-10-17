Tire Slashing Suspect In Grand Forks Appears in Court

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man makes his initial court appearance on charges that he slashed dozens of tires in the city.

31-year-old Matthew Morris was arrested last week and is charged with a felony count of criminal mischief willful damage intentional of over $10,000.

Police used surveillance images to tie Morris to the damage of more than 50 vehicles in an area from the 17 hundred to 23 hundred blocks of 9th and 10th avenues north.

Police say the losses of around 80 slashed tires exceeds $17,000.

His next court date is set for November 20.