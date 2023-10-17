Trailblazing Woman in Minnesota DFL Politics Dies at 100

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Geri Joseph, a former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands and former DFL Party Chairwoman in Minnesota, has died.

Current DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin says Joseph “was a trailblazer who was the first woman to hold many crucial roles in government and politics.”

She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota.

Joseph worked as a speechwriter for Hubert H. Humphrey during his senate campaign and was also active in the Adlai Stevenson presidential campaign.

Geri Joseph was 100.