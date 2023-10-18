Christiansen Makes Official Announcement To Seek Senate Seat In North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Katrina Christiansen makes it official and announces her bid for U.S. Senate in North Dakota with posts on social media.

KVRR Local News first reported her intention to run earlier this month against Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Christiansen is a Democrat who lost to Republican Sen. John Hoeven in 2022 getting just 25% of the votes.

The agricultural engineer and professor at the University of Jamestown says she is running to create good-paying jobs, make health care more affordable, and invest in education.

Cramer told us earlier this month that he is getting ready to run for reelection and does not foresee anything that would cause him not to run again.