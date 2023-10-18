Marcus McCuin Gets 5 Years For Role In West Fargo Teen’s Murder

Tommie Trent

fabian-scott Fabian Scott

Marcus Rexrode Marcus Rexrode

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man charged in connection to the murder of a West Fargo teen in May is sentenced to five years behind bars.

Marcus McCuin pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a plea deal that had charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, dismissed.

McCuin, Fabian Scott, Marcus Rexroad and Tommie Trent were all arrested in the May 22 fatal drug robbery of 16-year-old James Moore.

Red River Valley SWAT was brought in to arrest the suspects in the 200 block of 9 ½ Avenue West in West Fargo in late May.

A hearing for Scott is scheduled for Thursday.

Rexrode has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge in a plea deal that had the murder charge dropped.

He will be sentenced in December.

Trent plead guilty to delivery of marijuana and was sentenced to serve two days and 360 days of probation.