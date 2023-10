Two More Fargo Public Golf Courses To Close for the Season

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Park District closed El Zagal Public Golf Course over the weekend.

Now they are preparing to close two more courses as the weather gets cooler.

Osgood and Prairiewood Public Golf Courses will close at the end of the day this Sunday.

Rose Creek and Edgewood Public Golf Courses will remain open, weather permitting.

All dates and times are subject to change due to weather.