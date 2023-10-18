What is Seasonal Affective Disorder? Essentia Health explains

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – As the days get shorter and the winter blues start to kick in soon, the rise of Seasonal Affective Disorder will become more and more of an issue. According to health officials at Essentia Health, the disorder, more commonly known as SAD, tends to increase during this time of year.

“Kind of a subcategory of major depression,” said Dr. Jo Ellison with Essentia. “The idea being that people who experience depression can sometimes have it occur on a seasonal basis so that it is really coming into effect as the winter comes on as well. There’s always other variables that I would say too that explain why we’re feeling more down.”

It can be impacted by colder, cloudy weather, change in schedules and how we eat.

According to the National Institutes of Health, here are some of the signs of SAD:

Having problem with sleep

Having low energy

Feeling hopeless or worthless

And/or feeling agitated.

“We’re doing less outside,” said Dr. Ellison. “There’s less ability to even take your dog on a walk or things like that. Just less and less opportunity for movement. For being outside. Sometimes we get together with friends less.”

If you are feeling these symptoms which coincide with depression, reach out to your provider for more information.