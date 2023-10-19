Pet Connection: Meet River

River is a 4-month-old Goldendoodle from the Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, ND. Unlike some Goldendoodles, she doesn’t seem to be a shedder.

She’s a lover. She loves kids, dogs, cats, and playing.

She’s still pretty young, so they’re working on potty training. She hasn’t been spayed quite yet.

But River has a big personality and wants a family to give her all the love, cuddles and attention she craves.

Click here to learn more about River.

There you can also learn about Uffda’s 2nd Goldendoodle up for adoption, a 10-month-old cream-colored pup named Alfie.