LIVE: Getting Drenched In Pink Lemonade For Real Men Wear Pink

FARGO (KVRR) – It’s getting pretty messy celebrating fundraising milestones for my Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Friday we celebrated reaching the $1,500 mark this month.

I’m wearing pink every day in October, and Friday that meant Pink Lemonade. Emily and Maria each dumped a gallon of pink lemonade over my head on the show. Time felt like it slowed down as the lemonade kept falling on my head. At least it smelled nice.

I am trying to raise $2,500 for the American Cancer Society this month. We’re doing fun celebrations on air for every $500 raised.

I’m almost to my fourth goal, $2,000. When that happens we’ll invite a rescue pup from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue to lick pink whipped cream or frosting off of my face live on air. If we reach $2,500, I’ll dye my hair pink!

You can help me reach my final two goals and support cancer patients in our region.

Click here to donate.