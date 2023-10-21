NDSU Football Routs Western Illinois 52-7

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU ATHLETICS) — North Dakota State scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and the 14th-ranked Bison rolled to a 52-7 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 21, before a crowd of 14,255 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

NDSU rolled up 625 yards of total offense including 425 in the rushing game as the Bison improved to 5-2 overall and evened their Missouri Valley Football Conference record at 2-2 heading into next week’s home game with conference newcomer Murray State.

TK Marshall scored three of NDSU’s six rushing touchdowns including a 38-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with 51 yards, Barika Kpeenu had 94 yards and two TDs on nine carries, and RaJa Nelson had three carries for 103 yards including a 76-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Bison quarterback Cam Miller was 8 of 12 passing for 103 yards and Cole Payton went 3-for-3 passing for 97 yards including a 49-yard touchdown to tight end Joe Stoffel. NDSU played four quarterbacks during the game with Peter Anderson and Nathan Hayes each taking snaps in the second half.

Linebacker Logan Kopp made a team-high five tackles for NDSU including one sack. Kopp snared his fourth career interception off a deflection by linebacker Oscar Benson, who along with safety Ryan Jones made their first career starts.

NDSU sacked Western Illinois quarterback Matt Morrissey six times. Defensive end Dylan Hendricks was part of two sacks including one forced fumble.

North Dakota State returns home to host Murray State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The Racers are 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference after a 28-24 loss at Missouri State.