LIVE: Adam Dyes His Hair Pink For ‘Real Men Wear Pink’

FARGO (KVRR) – Real Men Wear Pink goes straight to the top, the top of the head. Adam Ladwig celebrated hitting his initial goal of $2,500 by letting Emily and Mariah dye his hair pink. Emily decided to give him a faux hawk while Mariah decorated his face with pink ribbon stickers.

It’s the latest reward celebration that has left Adam worse, and more pink, for the wear. Click here to check out some of his other challenges, which range from getting drenched with pink lemonade to having rescue pups lick frosting off his face.

Adam is wearing pink every day in October raising money for the American Cancer Society, and doing new challenges to celebrate milestones. He has upped his goals thanks to your generosity. You can help him out by donating through the end of the month. Click here to donate.