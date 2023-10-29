Fargo Fire puts out small fire at Sanford Broadway Medical Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo firefighters were called to Sanford Broadway Medical Center early this morning.

When crews showed up shortly after 6 a.m., they found a small fire in an ultrasound machine and put it out.

The building’s fire sprinkler system had contained the fire to the machine.

There was no other fire damage. No people were in the wing when the fire happened.

No patients were affected. Staff had started to evacuated over the amount of smoke, but stopped when they knew the fire was out.

The cause remains under investigation.