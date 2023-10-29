UND Police investigating firearm incident at ATO Fraternity

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The University of North Dakota Police Department issued an incident alert via text and email around 2:00 this morning of a male subject involved in a firearm incident at the ATO Fraternity.

UND Police are asking on its Facebook that anyone with any information regarding the man pictured here contact the UND Police Department at 701-777-3491.

The man is suspected of being involved in the firearm incident at the ATO Fraternity sometime overnight.