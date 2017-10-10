Kennedy, MN Town of the Week 10-10-17

Rob Kupec

In a battle of highway 75, Kennedy came out over Shelly to win Town of the Week.

You Might Like

Sioux Falls Teens go on Crime Spree with Stolen Van

SIOUX FALLS, SD --  Two teens are facing more charges after police say they led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Police believe the 14-year-olds are responsible for vandalizing nearly…