Republican Campbell Drops Out of Race For Congress

The North Dakota Republican is stepping aside to clear the path for the endorsed candidate, ND State Senator Kelly Armstrong.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — State Senator Tom Campbell announced he is suspending his run for the U.S. House.

Campbell spoke to a Republican gathering Wednesday in Fargo.

Armstrong easily won the endorsement at last weekends state party convention in Grand Forks.

Campbell announced last summer he would run for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Heidi Heitkamp.

He moved into the race for Congress once current Representative Kevin Cramer decided to run for Senate.

In a statement after Campbell stepped away from the race, Cramer called the decision “selfless”.

That leaves Marine Corps veteran Tiffany Abentroth and Paul Schaffner still planning to challenge the endorsed candidate, State Sen. Kelly Armstrong in the June primary.

Campbell has shifted his support to Armstrong saying its time to unite against energized and determined Democrats.

