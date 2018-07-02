Fargo Man Charged In Jewelry Store Robbery

FARGO, N.D. — 25 year old Victor Velazquez was charged in Cass County Court with Robbery-With a firearm, dangerous weapon, or destructive device.

The Fargo man is charged in the robbery of Riddle’s Jewlery on Friday morning.

Fargo Police say Velazquez entered the store with a handgun and forced employees to fill garbage bags with jewelry.

 

From there, the suspect fled down I–29 towards Richland County, then turned around towards Walcott.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol stepped in to stop the suspect from advancing.

 

Velazquez’s vehicle was impounded and searched for jewelry, firearms, and other evidence.

