Fireworks Related Fire Calls

In Fargo, there were two fires related to fireworks.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — Fire officials in the F-M area report a few fireworks related calls on the 4th of July.

One small grass fire and a trash fire.

In West Fargo, there was one commercial dumpster fire related to fireworks being thrown out.

Fire officials reporter there was no damage.

 

