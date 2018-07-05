Fireworks Related Fire Calls
FARGO, ND -- Fire officials in the F-M area report a few fireworks related calls on the 4th of July. In Fargo, there were two fires related to fireworks. One small grass fire and a trash fire. In West Fargo,…
FARGO, ND — Fire officials in the F-M area report a few fireworks related calls on the 4th of July.
In Fargo, there were two fires related to fireworks.
One small grass fire and a trash fire.
In West Fargo, there was one commercial dumpster fire related to fireworks being thrown out.
Fire officials reporter there was no damage.