LIVE: Red River Valley Fair This Week

Gates Open July 10th

Katy Sternerson with the Red River Valley Fair gets us prepped for a week of fair fun.

The Red River Valley Fair runs from July 10th through the 15th.

There are a few new attractions this year, including dog water jumping and acrobatic trampoline diving.

Also, people ages 5 and older can get unlimited rides with their $15 gate admission on Tuesday.

For more information on everything available at the fair, visit www.redrivervalleyfair.com.