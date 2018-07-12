LIVE: Covering The People Who Cover The Bison

Bison Illustrated Covers Media In July Issue
Adam Ladwig,

 

New Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talk about July’s issue.

This month, Bison Illustrated focuses on profiling members of the media who cover Bison athletics.

Schmidt talks about how coverage has grown surrounding NDSU over the last five years.

You can get Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines for free at locations throughout the F/M Metro.

You can also find more information by clicking here.

