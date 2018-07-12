LIVE: Covering The People Who Cover The Bison

Bison Illustrated Covers Media In July Issue

New Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talk about July’s issue.

This month, Bison Illustrated focuses on profiling members of the media who cover Bison athletics.

Schmidt talks about how coverage has grown surrounding NDSU over the last five years.

