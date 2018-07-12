Pet Connection: Meet ALL THE KITTIES

Homeward Animal Shelter Is Offering Discounted Adoption Fees Due To Influx Of Kittens

We’re in the kitten ward at Homeward Animal Shelter with Heather Klefstad looking at some of the adorable young kittens available for adoption.

Right now Homeward has a glut of kittens, 50 to be exact.

More kittens come to the shelter during spring and summer months, but this year is excessive.

We meet two kittens, Denver and Wilbury, two eight-week-old kittens who are *just* old enough for a forever home.

We also get a look at quite a few more of the shelter’s available kittens.

You can get a deal adopting kittens this month. Homeward is dropping the kitten adoption fee from $109 to $80 through July 20th.

The shelter is also looking forward to the 28th annual Paws Walk on July 24th at Rheault Farm.