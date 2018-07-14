North Dakota Horse Park Gallops Into New Season of Racing

One man enjoys going to the horse races with his family

FARGO, N.D. — For as long as he can remember, Doug Kesler has loved watching horse races.

“I’ve been to quite a few race tracks, and I was actually born in Harvey, and there used to be a really good race track in Fessenden at one time, so I’ve been around horse all my life. I just like the races, it’s a fun afternoon,” said Kesler.

With another racing season underway, there is no place Kesler would rather be than at the North Dakota Horse Park with his family and friends.

“One of the favorite parts is just being in the crowd, and enjoying races, doing some friendly betting, giving money to charity basically,” said Kesler.

On the first day of races at the park this year, spectators could take in ten races while spending time with their loves ones.

But Kesler and his family decided to do something a little different this year.

“We did rent a spot that has a covered tent, so it’s typically pretty warm here, and I’m not a big lover of heat,” said Kesler.

Kessler says he’s enjoyed coming to the North Dakota Horse Park since it reopened back in 2016, but with another year underway, General Manager Mike Schmitz says it’s even more important for the park to continue to grow.

“We continue to refine our events, and our themes, and add more, add more to our team and add more value. So that’s what it’s all about. We reinvented ourselves a little bit, but keeping our focus on our goal,” said Schmitz.

The Horse Park will host another series of races Sunday afternoon.

The theme is Ladies Night, meaning the first 15 women in line wearing Derby–style hats will get free admission.