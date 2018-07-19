LIVE: Clay County Sheriff’s Race

Longtime deputy Scott Steffes wants to step into Sheriff Bill Bergquist's shoes.
Emily Welker,

He’s been a K9 officer, a member of the SWAT Team and a member of the Warrants and Transports Division in his quarter-century with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. And now, with the retirement of longtime Sheriff Bill Bergquist, Scott Steffes thinks the time is right to take on a new role — that of the county’s top law enforcement leader.

Deputy Steffes sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about his take on the new jail, the opioid crisis, and what he says he brings to the table in the race for Clay County Sheriff.

