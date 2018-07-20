LIVE: Clay County Sheriff’s Race

Meet the parole officer who's looking to bring his years of experience to the sheriff's job.

Keeping track of people on their way out of the corrections system is a full-time job with significant consequences for our safety here in the Red River Valley. And that safety has been in the hands of Mark Hendrickson for several years. Now, he’s looking to take over the post of Clay County Sheriff as longtime law enforcement leader Bill Bergquist retires from that role after 4 decades serving the region.

Hendrickson joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about his background, including stints with both the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, as well as with narcotics investigations in Stutsman County. Hear why Hendrickson thinks a combination of a crackdown on drug traffickers and better treatment for addicts in the opiate fight would be one of his first steps as sheriff, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/Hendrickson-for-Clay-County-Sheriff-260225751185766/