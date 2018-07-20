LIVE: Clay County Sheriff’s Race

Here's the lieutenant that's hoping to take over Bill Bergquist's job.

Patrol officers work with the public every day to make our streets safer, and the people who oversee them see and hear a lot. Lt. Mark Empting started his career as a patrol officer himself, and now handles the patrol division for the Clay County Sheriff’s office. And now he’d like a step up, to Sheriff.

Clay County is set to lose its longtime sheriff, Bill Bergquist, when Bergquist retires soon. There are four men vying to fill his spot, 3 of whom work under him.

Mark Empting was the final candidate to sit down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about his run for Clay County’s top law enforcement spot. Hear why Empting wants more school resource officers in area schools, why he thinks gangs are something we need to address, and more in his interview, here.

https://www.facebook.com/MarkEmptingforSheriff/