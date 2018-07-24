Second Lady Karen Pence To Visit North Dakota Bee Farm

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — While Vice President Mike Pence visits Grand Forks Air Force Base on Wednesday, his wife will be on a farm.

Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Dietzler Honey Bee business in Larimore to learn more about the bee business.

Last year, the Second Lady installed a beehive on the grounds of the Vice President’s home in Washington, DC.

Today, about 60,000 bees live in the hive.

The Pence’s will also attend a private fundraiser in Grand Forks for Rep. Kevin Cramer’s bid for the Senate.

KVRR will have complete coverage on Wednesday.

