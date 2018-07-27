LIVE: Golden Opportunity

The Golden Drive for Homeless Kids is ramping up.

It’s a couple of months away still, but behind the scenes, the forces that make the Golden Drive for Homeless Kids are gathering steam. Sue Baron established the charity that brings help, funds, toys, educational materials, and other resources to the area’s homeless children a few years back with just a dream and a crayon.

Now, her fundraising event has grown to take over the entire Bonanzaville museum in an effort to raise awareness and connections to help the children of the Red River Valley whose parents are struggling to put a roof over their heads.

Baron sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the preps involved, the perks you’ll find if you attend, and her hopes to make it so that every kid in the region has a place to call home.

https://www.facebook.com/events/557925864562069/