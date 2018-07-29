Explosion and Fire Inside House Causes Damage

It happened around 2 Sunday afternoon near Alexandria

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A man is outside when he hears an explosion coming from inside his house.

Steve Schulke ran into the house and found a fire in the basement.

He shut the basement door and called 911.

Alexandria Fire Department was able to put the fire out before it spread to another area.

Estimated damage is between $20,000 and $30,000.

There is no word on what caused the explosion and fire.

No one was hurt.