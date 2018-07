Woman Under Arrest After Stabbing in Fargo

Police responded around noon Sunday at 115 7th Ave N. after a 9-1-1 call about a brawl involving at least a half dozen people, including neighbors in the home.

FARGO, N.D. – – A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in north Fargo.

Two people were injured.

Antoine Crowley says his wife is hospitalized with a collapsed lung after being stabbed in the back.

Crowley says he and his downstairs neighbors have had on-going arguments since he and his wife moved in three weeks ago and police have been called there several times.

He says the neighbor and others got into an argument as he and his wife were leaving Sunday and threatened “shoot up” the house.

He and his son were pepper sprayed and that’s when his wife was stabbed.

The injuries to his wife and the second person are non-life threatening.

Arrested for aggravated assault is 30-year old Daionna Lopez.