Brian Dozier Traded to Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Radske,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was done shortly before the Major League Baseball’s non-waiver deadline.

Dozier was traded for infielder Logan Forsythe and two minor league players.

Dozier is the fifth player the Twins traded in the last five days, signaling a shift in their focus to the future amid a disappointing season.

He joins a Dodgers team that’s in a tight race with Arizona in the NL West.

The 31 year old Dozier has been a Twin his entire career.

