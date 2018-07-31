LIVE: Chalk Fest

All the world -- or at least all the metro's wide-open concrete spaces -- can be your canvas.

There’s an awful lot of unused art space out there to anyone with a stick of chalk and an imagination. At least, that’s the message from the Arts Partnership for next week’s Chalkfest, a celebration of one of the most ephemeral and beautiful art forms out there.

You may not have given much thought to chalk art since you spent summer afternoons as a kid drawing on the sidewalk in front of your home. But chalk art has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, and local chalk artists have been creating pop-up chalk art creations all around the Fargo metro area in recent weeks in the run-up to Chalk Fest August 9th.

The Arts Partnership’s Chelsey Ewen sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the poignant beauty of an art form that only lasts until the next summer rainstorm, the live music, the free activities, and more, all offered at what they call the largest free art-making event in the metro.

For more information, check out the link here. theartspartnership.net/chalkfest