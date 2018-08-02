LIVE: Helping Women Live Beautifully Whole Lives

Big Blue Couch Coaching Hosting Beautful Wholeness Event

Mandy B. Anderson and Raychel Chumley with Big Blue Couch Coaching join Adam to talk about their upcoming “Beautiful Wholeness” event coming up in August.

Anderson and Chumley are best friends and life coaches who strive to help women with tools to change relationships, careers and lives.

The “Beautiful Wholeness” event is August 25th at Fargo’s Holiday Inn.

You can find more information by clicking here.