LIVE: Suicide Awareness

Summer sunshine can't chase some kinds of depression away.

If you’re looking for a great cause and a good lunch to go with it, the people at Marcus Theaters want to see you. General Manager Tristan Ross has been working hard to bring awareness to suicide prevention ever since his movie theater family lost not one but two members to suicide within the recent past. That’s why they’re offering a food truck lunch at Marcus West Acres 14 Cinema, courtesy of Smoke My Butt barbecue and Y94’s Lemonade Stand this Thursday afternoon starting at 11 a.m.

It all raises money and awareness for the American Foundation. To find out more, and to learn about the upcoming Suicide Walk, check out our live interview in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker, above.