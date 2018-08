RedHawks Drop Rubber Game after Pitching Struggles Continue

D.J. Brown did not make it out of the third inning in the loss

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks’ bats could not get going early enough in their rubber game against Chicago.

They were held scoreless through the first four innings before scoring eight by the game’s end.

It wasn’t enough as the Dogs put a nine-spot on the board, six of which came against starting pitcher D.J. Brown.

The RedHawks finished the homestand 5-5.