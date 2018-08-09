LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Gabriel

A sweet smile that hides a sad story.

Getting older is hard on all of us. But when it means having to say goodbye to someone you love, getting older can be almost unbearable.

That’s what happened to Gabriel, a sweet-natured Bichon Frise who joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio with volunteer Denise Kaeslin.

Gabriel came to 4 Luv of Dog rescue after his owner grew too old to care for him any longer and was forced to surrender him. Gabriel is 13 years old himself, which is not really a spring chicken in dog years. However, small breeds often live much longer than large breeds do, and Gabriel is a spry, charming, and very cuddly fellow who’s aging gracefully.

He does have some liver issues, which means he needs to take his medication and stay on his low-fat diet. But he loves his healthy kibble and takes his meds with a small pat of peanut butter with a great deal of enthusiasm. He’s so well-behaved, he even got high marks on his “report card” from the groomer when he went in for a fresh hair cut!

Gabriel gets along quite well with other dogs both big and small, and loves his ball and cuddles in equal measure. If you think you might have some snuggles to give to this sweetheart of a senior dog, check out his profile, here.

