Relief Fund Started To Help Ellendale Recover From Flooding

ELLENDALE, N.D. — A fund has been set up to help people in Ellendale who sustained damage after a major rainfall.
Nearly 8 inches of rain fell between 5 and 6 hours on July 19 flooding basements and overwhelming the sewer system.
The Ellendale Flood Relief Fund will help those impacted by the flooding.
A case manager with Lutheran Disaster Response will also be in Ellendale next Thursday and Friday to provide assistance.
Call for an appointment on Friday or Saturday: 701.271.3243
You can donate to the relief fund here.
Or you can send a check to:
North Dakota Community Foundation
PO BOX 387
Bismarck, ND 58502