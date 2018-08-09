Relief Fund Started To Help Ellendale Recover From Flooding

Nearly 8 inches of rain fell between 5 and 6 hours on July 19

ELLENDALE, N.D. — A fund has been set up to help people in Ellendale who sustained damage after a major rainfall.

Nearly 8 inches of rain fell between 5 and 6 hours on July 19 flooding basements and overwhelming the sewer system.

The Ellendale Flood Relief Fund will help those impacted by the flooding.

A case manager with Lutheran Disaster Response will also be in Ellendale next Thursday and Friday to provide assistance.

Call for an appointment on Friday or Saturday: 701.271.3243

You can donate to the relief fund here.

Or you can send a check to:

North Dakota Community Foundation

PO BOX 387

Bismarck, ND 58502