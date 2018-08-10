LIVE: Beating Addiction Through Meditation

It's a new tool in the fight to seize back our health from substance abuse.
Emily Welker,

We talk a lot about how to win the war on opiate addiction, alcohol abuse, and other substance use disorders that plague us here in the Red River Valley and throughout the nation. But so far, what we’re doing isn’t working fast enough to save some of us.

Now, there’s a group in our region that’s offering a different kind of help. Kyle Christianson, of the group Refuge Recovery Fargo, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about their practice of Buddhist-based psychology and meditation to help people overcome their addictions.

Christianson talked about his own practice of meditation, his journey through addiction, and how you can learn to meditate, too.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/thelotuscenterllc/

http://www.spiritroom.net/

 

