LIVE: Filipino Culture Celebrated In The Valley

2018 Pista Sa Nayon Gala and Picnic Set For This Weekend

Dr. Ador Dizon, president of the FilAmMinDak Association joins Adam to share a piece of Filipino culture.

The FilAmMinDak Association has been around since the late 1960’s, and Dr. Dizon says about 150 Filipino families live in the valley.

The group is hosting its annual Pista Sa Nayon Gala on August 11th and 12th.

A formal gala will be at the Holiday Inn in Fargo on Saturday, August 11th starting at 5 p.m.

There will be singing and dancing performances followed by a chance to try out your own Filipino dance moves.

The gala is followed by a picnic at noon on Sunday, August 12th at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead.

There will be plenty of Filipino foods to try, from roast pig to local desserts.

Dr. Dizon says the weekend helps younger Filipino members of our community connect with their familiar homeland.

You can find more information about the gala and how to register by clicking here.