Melinda’s Garden: Blue Spruce Substitutes

Not growing what you want can you leave you feeling blue.

Any gardener knows the feeling of falling in love with a beautiful tree or plant and finding out it’s a terrible fit for the space you have in your yard. Blue spruces are one of them — sometimes they’re too big, sometimes they’re too prone to diseases.

Let Melinda Myers show you how to pick a tree that won’t leave you feeling blue in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.