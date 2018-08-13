Cobbers Football Camp Continues

Concordia opens season Sept. 1 vs Nebraska-Wesleyan.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia Cobbers finished up practice number two of the season Monday morning. Head coach Terry Horan enters year 18 at the helm for the Cobbers who have come up just short of making the division III playoffs the last few seasons.

Gone are the household names on offense like Michael Herzog, Jason Montonye and Chad Johnson. Concordia does return eight starters on defense and six on offense though, something that has Horan optimistic about the upcoming year.

“The energy level is there,” Horan said. “It is day two so we have a lot of improving to do obviously. It is great to see the guys out here. Great to see the excitement. We were able to get extra spring practices last spring and it has paid off for our varsity kids. That has been good. We’re just in helmets right now. We still got a long ways to go, but there is a lot of optimism in our camp.”

The Concordia Cobbers media day is Thursday.