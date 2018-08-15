911 Outage Caused By Human Error

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The more than hour long 911 outage two weeks ago in Minnesota, North Dakota, and North Carolina was the result of human error.

CenturyLink says that an employee of West Safety Services made a mistake while making a network configuration change.

The error prevented 911 calls from being accepted in Minnesota, North Dakota and North Carolina.

The outage began around 3:45 on the afternoon of August 1.

The configuration change was rolled back and 911 service was restored about an hour later.

Nearly 700 911 calls didn’t get through in Minnesota during the outage.