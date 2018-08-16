Darren Patterson Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Deadly HoDo Fight

Patterson mortally wounded Jamie Grant in fight outside Hotel Donaldson in May 2017

FARGO, N.D. — In May of 2017, the Grant family lost a husband and father.

The family watched as the judge handed Darren Patterson, the man who fatally assaulted Jamie Grant in a fight outside the Hotel Donaldson, an 18–month sentence for negligent homicide and aggravated assault.

“Knowing a plea bargain was made for this crime exacerbates the nightmare. 18 months is hardly compensation for the beautiful life he took from all of us sitting here today,” said Jenny Grant, the widow of Jamie Grant, in a victim impact statement.

Grant said it has been tough dealing with the loss of her husband each day.

“I lost my soul mate of 22 years. Jamie was our provider, our comfort. We were trying to have another baby. I had to let my job of over 12 years go. Imagine crying everyday for fourteen months straight,” said Grant.

Jamie Grant worked at Microsoft, and maintained a close relationship with his son, who was eight when his father died.

“When I told him his daddy was going to heaven, I saw primal pain I’ll never forget. James cried, ‘if Dad shall die, then I shall die. If Dad shall die, then we shall die. And mom, we’re going to get a time machine and go back in time to where you are standing behind Daddy so you can catch him,'” said Grant.

Grant also said her family was offered financial support from Patterson in exchange for a lighter sentence, but she adamantly refused.

Before the judge handed down his sentence, he told Patterson he has a shot at redemption since he’s imprisoned for 18 months.

“We spent a lot of time with this case, with the witnesses, with all the evidence, researching sentences and what kind of sentences we get for cases like this, and I think that this is justice for these kinds of case,” said Ryan Younggren of the Cass County State Attorney’s Office.

Patterson will be jailed in Cass County until a decision is made on what North Dakota Department of Corrections facility he will serve his sentence.