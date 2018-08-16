PET CONNECTION: Meet Oscar

Oscar The Umbrella Cockatoo Joins Us
Adam Ladwig,

 

Oscar the Umbrella Cockatoo joins us from the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education in West Fargo. He’s a 14-year-old bird who is very talkative and loves to sing.

He’s a smart cookie who can untie knots and take apart mechanical items.

He loves his baths and getting his feathers blow dried.

He can be a bit on the loud side, so he would need to go to a home rather than an apartment.

Oscar will become a full member of the family. Cockatoos require a couple hours of interaction each day. They can live up to 80 years old.

You can find more information on Oscar and plenty of other great birds available by clicking here.

 

