NDSU Volleyball Welcomes Five New Faces to the Program

Bison face Seton Hall on Friday.

FARGO, N.D. — After graduating four key players in the offseason, NDSU volleyball spent much of its preseason bringing their newcomers up to speed.

The Bison welcomed five new faces to the program, which means the squad is now made up of 10 underclassmen out of the 13 student–athletes on the squad.

But even with a young group, the herd is impressed with how the team has gelled so far.

“It’s good because they’re so willing to learn,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said. “Having as many freshman and sophomores that we do they’re still hungry and the returners that we have and the upperclassmen that we have, have done a really good job of setting the standard. Now it’s getting to that next level, which has been good so far.”

“It’s something new but I’m also excited to take on that role,” senior McKenzie Burke said. “Kind of be a role model for our huge sophomore class and freshman class to kind of show what can be done and what should be done and I’m super excited for it.”

NDSU will face Seton Hall in game one of the Buffalo Classic on Friday at noon.