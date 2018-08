Man Dies Two Weeks After Crashing His Motorcycle

FARGO, N.D. — A Streeter, North Dakota man has died two weeks after crashing his motorcycle.

The highway patrol reports 68-year-old Stanley Spitzer died on Monday.

He lost control of his motorcycle on I-94 near Medina on August 8 and was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to Jamestown then to a hospital in Fargo where he died.