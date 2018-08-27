Former West Fargo Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Misconduct Charges

37-year-old Shannon Moser of Moorhead plead guilty to six felonies.

FARGO, ND — A former West Fargo middle school teacher plead guilty to six charges of sexual misconduct.

37-year-old Shannon Moser of Moorhead faced eight felonies that include sexual imposition, sexual assault, luring minors by computer and using a minor in a sexual performance.

The number of possible victims was recently expanded from two to six.

Moser resigned from Liberty Middle School following her arrest.

One 16-year-old boy told police that she shared nude Snapchat images with him and they had sex in a van.

Moser, who remains in the Cass County Jail, had her bail raised to $100,000.

Her lawyer said in court he doesn’t expect her to post bail.