Former West Fargo Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Misconduct Charges

FARGO, N.D. -- A television news veteran is coming to Fargo to co-moderate a debate between Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer. Judy Woodruff, the anchor of PBS NewsHour, will co-moderate the U.S. Senate race debate with Prairie…
FOSSTON, Minn. -- Powerful storms Sunday night took out television service in Fosston. Mayor Jim Offerdahl says an apparent tornado touched down and took out the city's owned and operated cable TV system. The Verizon cell tower that was…
CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- A Fargo man was severely hurt in a motorcycle crash in rural Cass County. According to the highway patrol, 37-year-old Steven Lauinger lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 18 and was thrown. Lauinger suffered life…