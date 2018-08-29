Devils Lake Police Release Name of Officer Who Shot and Killed 26 Year Old Man

FARGO, N.D.-- The Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual economic outlook survey, which gauges how businesses owners feel they're performing in the local economy. "We're fortunate enough to live in a very…
FARGO, N.D. -- Social workers at the Village Family Service Center say one of the biggest misconceptions about adoption is people think the birth parents give up their kids because they don't love them.…
RICHLAND CO., N.D. -- A Richland County deputy was hurt during the arrest of a man involved in a slow speed pursuit. Authorities say 70-year-old Thomas Mattson was driving erratically on a rural Lidgerwood road Sunday night. Mattson refused to…