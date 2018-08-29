Devils Lake Police Release Name of Officer Who Shot and Killed 26 Year Old Man

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – The Devils Lake Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a man earlier this summer.

Detective Brandon Potts shot and killed 26-year-old Daniel Fuller on July 5 after officers responded to a call about a suspicious person.

Police say Fuller died after a struggle ended with Potts’ gun being fired.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

Potts was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy.

He’s a 10-year veteran of the force.

