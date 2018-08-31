LIVE: Out of the Darkness

13 years of raising awareness and saving lives.

It’s something we don’t like to talk about, but silence, when it comes to suicide, can be deadly.

And every year, right here in the metro, there’s a safe and supportive place to talk about it for families who have been touched by the tragedy of suicide.

It’s called the Fargo/Moorhead Out of the Darkness Community Walk, and it was launched more than a decade ago by suicide awareness activist Brenda Weiler and her family following the loss of their 33-year-old sister to suicide.

Their family was looking for a way to make a difference for other families who’d suffered similar losses.

They had about 200 people show up that first year and raised more than $25,000 for research, educational programs, the development of public policy, and survivor support.

It’s grown so much since then that this year’s Walk will be held at the Scheels Arena to accommodate all the people who want to gather and share their stories.

Weiler sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about what it’s been like to watch the walk grow, what to expect if you go on Sunday, September 9th, and how much more still needs to be done to prevent suicides from happening.